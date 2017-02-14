Hartsville holds Coffee with a Cop

Officers of the Hartsville Police Department will sit down for community discussions and coffee with local residents on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Hartsville Garden Apt. Community Room 780 Tailwind Lane, Hartsville SC 29550.

This meeting, part of the nationwide “Coffee with a Cop” effort, will be a time for residents to ask questions, discuss issues and learn more about the department’s work around Hartsville. All members of the community are welcome to take part in the session.

The national Coffee with a Cop is an initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, promoting community meetings to develop relationships between law enforcement and community members.

For more information, contact Lt. Richardson at 843.383.3011 or tenyonde.richardson@hartsvillesc.gov.