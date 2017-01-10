Hartsville’s Recycler of the Month for January 2017

Phillip Odom is the City of Hartsville’s Recycler of the Month for January 2017. Mr. Odom makes a significant effort to recycle consistently.

As the Recycler of the Month, Odom received a yard sign as well as a $25 Main Street Hartsville gift certificate.

The award program highlights those city residents participating in the City of Hartsville’s recycling program, a partnership between the city and Sonoco.

To learn more about guidelines for recycling in Hartsville, visit www.hartsvillesc.gov. To request a recycling roll cart, call Environmental Services at (843) 383-3019.