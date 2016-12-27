Hello Again: McFarland to host event for families who have lost children

For parents and families, the loss of a child can be hard to handle alone. Darlington mother LaDominique McFarland founded a blog and non-profit called ‘Hello Again’ as a source of support for those going through that devastating experience. In February, an event full of fellowship, encouragement and music will be held at SiMT.

The conference will feature speakers, music and a special session for siblings who have experienced loss.

Grief specialist Pastor Glen Brown will speak and Bishop Michael A. Blue, from the Door of Hope Christian Church, will bring an encouraging word.

The special guest for the afternoon is Australian speaker Kate Fitzsimons who will speak during the Sibling 2 Sibling segment.

Musical guests will be Minister Derrick Bull & Remnant.

McFarland said that the event is meant to be a time of celebration of the children who were lost.

Sponsorships are still available at varying levels. Money from sponsorships and donations will go toward care packages, refreshments and the cost of the speakers and musicians.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor can contact McFarland by email at dominique4722@att.net.

Donations can be made through Paypal on McFarland’s blog, myboys23.blogspot.com. Hello Again is a non-profit organization and donations can be filed on income taxes under charity.

The event will be held February 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. SiMT is located behind Florence Darlington Technical College, 2715 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

The event is free to attend but attendees are asked to register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/hello-agains-first-annual-conference-tickets-29900471114

Lineup:

Bishop Michael A. Blue / Door of Hope Christian Church – Encouraging Word

Carlo G. Dawson / Author of Semblance of A Footprint- Dramatist

Pastor Glen Brown / Grief Specialist

Minister Derrick Bull & Remnant / Musical Guest

Endure / Musical Guest

Kate Fitzsimons from Sydney Australia/ Special Guest