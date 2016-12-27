How to contact your local representatives

Posted on Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Darlington County Council
Mr. Robert L. Kilgo, Jr.
District #1 – Darlington
Post Office Box 583
Darlington, SC 29540
843-398-4411

Mr. Dannie Douglas, Jr.
District #2 – Society Hill
3333 N. Governor Williams Highway
Darlington, SC 29540
843-393-0265

Mrs. Joyce Thomas
District #3 – Darlington
113 Reid Street
Darlington, SC 29532
843-393-0998

Mr. Bobby Hudson
District #4 – Lamar
Post Office Box 545
Lamar, SC 29069
843-326-5634

Mr. Marvin Le Flowers
District #5 – Swift Creek Area
1920 Harry Byrd Highway
Darlington, SC 29532
843-393-7904

Ms. Mozella “Pennie” Nicholson
District #6 – Hartsville
1905 Elmwood Street
Hartsville, SC 29550
843-383-9238

Mr. Lewis Brown
District #7 – Hartsville/Kelleytown
326 Birchwood Drive
Hartsville, SC 29550

Mr. David Coker
District #8 – Hartsville
912A W. Carolina Avenue
Hartsville, SC 29550
843-861-2624

Darlington County State Representatives

Patricia Moore “Pat” Henegan
District 54
333B Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-212-6896

Jackie E. “Coach” Hayes
District 55
333C Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3099

Terry Alexander
314C Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3004

Phillip D. Lowe
327B Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-2975

Robert Q. Williams
328B Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3142

James H. “Jay” Lucas, Speaker of the House
506 Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3125

Hugh Leatherman
1817 Pineland Ave.
Florence 29501
843-667-1152

Darlington County Board of Education

District 1
Billy Baldwin

District 2
Mr. Connell Delaine, Chairman

District 3
Dr. Thelma Dawson

District 4
Mr. Warren Jeffords, Vice Chairman

District 5
Maureen Thomas

District 6
Charles Govan, Secretary

District 7
Wanda Hassler

District 8
Jamie Morphis

Author: Jana Pye

