How to contact your local representatives
Darlington County Council
Mr. Robert L. Kilgo, Jr.
District #1 – Darlington
Post Office Box 583
Darlington, SC 29540
843-398-4411
Mr. Dannie Douglas, Jr.
District #2 – Society Hill
3333 N. Governor Williams Highway
Darlington, SC 29540
843-393-0265
Mrs. Joyce Thomas
District #3 – Darlington
113 Reid Street
Darlington, SC 29532
843-393-0998
Mr. Bobby Hudson
District #4 – Lamar
Post Office Box 545
Lamar, SC 29069
843-326-5634
Mr. Marvin Le Flowers
District #5 – Swift Creek Area
1920 Harry Byrd Highway
Darlington, SC 29532
843-393-7904
Ms. Mozella “Pennie” Nicholson
District #6 – Hartsville
1905 Elmwood Street
Hartsville, SC 29550
843-383-9238
Mr. Lewis Brown
District #7 – Hartsville/Kelleytown
326 Birchwood Drive
Hartsville, SC 29550
Mr. David Coker
District #8 – Hartsville
912A W. Carolina Avenue
Hartsville, SC 29550
843-861-2624
Darlington County State Representatives
Patricia Moore “Pat” Henegan
District 54
333B Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-212-6896
Jackie E. “Coach” Hayes
District 55
333C Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3099
Terry Alexander
314C Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3004
Phillip D. Lowe
327B Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-2975
Robert Q. Williams
328B Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3142
James H. “Jay” Lucas, Speaker of the House
506 Blatt Bldg., Columbia 29201
803-734-3125
Hugh Leatherman
1817 Pineland Ave.
Florence 29501
843-667-1152
Darlington County Board of Education
District 1
Billy Baldwin
District 2
Mr. Connell Delaine, Chairman
District 3
Dr. Thelma Dawson
District 4
Mr. Warren Jeffords, Vice Chairman
District 5
Maureen Thomas
District 6
Charles Govan, Secretary
District 7
Wanda Hassler
District 8
Jamie Morphis