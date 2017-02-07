Interest meeting to be held for Miss Darlington pageants

Posted on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

The Miss Darlington and Miss Darlington Teen Scholarship pageants, both preliminaries to the state and national pageants, will hold a contestant interest meeting on February 19 at Darlington’s Merle Norman, located at 84 Public Square, at 3 p.m.

Come find out more about how you could walk away with a $1,500 scholarship as the new Miss Darlington and more than a $1,500 prize pack as the new Miss Darlington and Miss Darlington Teen 2018.

For more information, contact Local Executive Director Will Isgett at willisgett@hotmail.com. You can also visit missdarlingtonsc.wixsite.com/darlingtonpageant.

The pageant will be held on May 21, 2017 at St. John’s Elementary School Auditorium.

