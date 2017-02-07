Interest meeting to be held for Miss Darlington pageants

The Miss Darlington and Miss Darlington Teen Scholarship pageants, both preliminaries to the state and national pageants, will hold a contestant interest meeting on February 19 at Darlington’s Merle Norman, located at 84 Public Square, at 3 p.m.

Come find out more about how you could walk away with a $1,500 scholarship as the new Miss Darlington and more than a $1,500 prize pack as the new Miss Darlington and Miss Darlington Teen 2018.

For more information, contact Local Executive Director Will Isgett at willisgett@hotmail.com. You can also visit missdarlingtonsc.wixsite.com/darlingtonpageant.

The pageant will be held on May 21, 2017 at St. John’s Elementary School Auditorium.