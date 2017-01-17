January Teacher Feature Winners Chosen

The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum “Teacher Feature” program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor monthly.

January Honorees are:

*Adrienne Smith, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

*Joseph Kolodziej, Brunson-Dargan Elementary

*Brandy Weaver, Cain Elementary

*Kim McCoy, Carolina Elementary

*Connie Altman, Darlington County Institute of Technology

*Travis Spears, Darlington County Intervention School

*Brandon Johnson, Darlington High School

*Cynthia McQueen, Darlington Middle School

*Wardie Sanders, Hartsville High School

*Alana Moore, Hartsville Middle School

*Kenya Parnell, Lamar Elementary School

*Kristen Rebollar, Lamar High School

*Paulette Lunn, Mayo High School

*Crystal Allen, North Hartsville Elementary

*Stephanie Cotton, Pate Elementary

*Willesia Kirkland, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

*Judy Tolson-Williamson, Southside Early Childhood Center

*Michelle Lloyd, Spaulding Elementary

*Danielle Scanlon, Spaulding Middle School

*Cellina Epps, St. John’s Elementary

*Denise King, Thornwell School for the Arts

*Jarriel Jacobs, Washington Street Elementary

*Portia Sharpe, West Hartsville Elementary