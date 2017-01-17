January Teacher Feature Winners Chosen
The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum “Teacher Feature” program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor monthly.
January Honorees are:
*Adrienne Smith, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
*Joseph Kolodziej, Brunson-Dargan Elementary
*Brandy Weaver, Cain Elementary
*Kim McCoy, Carolina Elementary
*Connie Altman, Darlington County Institute of Technology
*Travis Spears, Darlington County Intervention School
*Brandon Johnson, Darlington High School
*Cynthia McQueen, Darlington Middle School
*Wardie Sanders, Hartsville High School
*Alana Moore, Hartsville Middle School
*Kenya Parnell, Lamar Elementary School
*Kristen Rebollar, Lamar High School
*Paulette Lunn, Mayo High School
*Crystal Allen, North Hartsville Elementary
*Stephanie Cotton, Pate Elementary
*Willesia Kirkland, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
*Judy Tolson-Williamson, Southside Early Childhood Center
*Michelle Lloyd, Spaulding Elementary
*Danielle Scanlon, Spaulding Middle School
*Cellina Epps, St. John’s Elementary
*Denise King, Thornwell School for the Arts
*Jarriel Jacobs, Washington Street Elementary
*Portia Sharpe, West Hartsville Elementary