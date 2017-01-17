January Teacher Feature Winners Chosen

Posted on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum “Teacher Feature” program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor monthly.

January Honorees are:

*Adrienne Smith, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

*Joseph Kolodziej, Brunson-Dargan Elementary

*Brandy Weaver, Cain Elementary

*Kim McCoy, Carolina Elementary

*Connie Altman, Darlington County Institute of Technology

*Travis Spears, Darlington County Intervention School

*Brandon Johnson, Darlington High School

*Cynthia McQueen, Darlington Middle School

*Wardie Sanders, Hartsville High School

*Alana Moore, Hartsville Middle School

*Kenya Parnell, Lamar Elementary School

*Kristen Rebollar, Lamar High School

*Paulette Lunn, Mayo High School

*Crystal Allen, North Hartsville Elementary

*Stephanie Cotton, Pate Elementary

*Willesia Kirkland, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

*Judy Tolson-Williamson, Southside Early Childhood Center

*Michelle Lloyd, Spaulding Elementary

*Danielle Scanlon, Spaulding Middle School

*Cellina Epps, St. John’s Elementary

*Denise King, Thornwell School for the Arts

*Jarriel Jacobs, Washington Street Elementary

*Portia Sharpe, West Hartsville Elementary

Author: Duane Childers

