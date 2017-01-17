Lamar holds MLK march

The Ministerial Association of the Town of Lamar hosted their annual march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on the morning of January 16.

Marchers waved signs and pictures of Dr. King, and sang hymns under the direction of Rev. Emmanuel Simon.

The crowd linked arms and walked together from Bethany Baptist Church up Railroad Avenue, through downtown Lamar along Main Street, then circled back to the church for a traditional service focused on ways to honor Dr. King’s memory and continue his humanitarian legacy.