Local Students Named to Dean’s List, President’s List at Spartanburg Methodist College

Dr. Anita K. Bowles, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Development at Spartanburg Methodist College, is pleased to announce the students included on the Dean’s List and President’s List for grades earned during the fall 2016 academic semester. Dean’s list students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

• Justin Matthew Prozzi of Hartsville (President’s List)

• Morgan Richard Vance of Hartsville (Dean’s List)

• Khalil Shemar Zimmerman of Hartsville (Dean’s List)

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds.