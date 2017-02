Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church celebrates anniversary

The Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 400 South Main Street, Darlington, SC, Rev. Dr. Cecil L. Bromell, pastor will celebrate their 151st Church Anniversary Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Luns L. Richardson, President of Morris College, Sumter SC. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 843-393-6361.