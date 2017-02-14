Mayor Hines, ‘Juny’ James honored at annual chamber banquet

By Melissa Rollins, Editor, editor@newsandpressonline.com

The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards and banquet celebration Feb. 9 at the Darlington Country Club. During an evening of celebrating community and local businesses, there were more than a few people in attendance caught by surprise.

Seven awards were given out during the banquet including Citizen of the Year, which went to Mayor Gloria Hines.

Before the awards were presented, Chamber Board President Harriet Hobbs spoke briefly about the work the chamber has done in recent years and what they are looking to do in the current year.

“(Last year) was a great year for the chamber, thanks in large part to Jannie Lathan,” Hobbs said. “She put the board on a wonderful, wonderful financial foothold. Without her guidance, we would not be in the position that we are today. 2017 looks very promising…Our membership is up and in the last two to three months we have had four to five new businesses already asking for applications, which is wonderful. It used to be four to five new applicants a year.”

In the new year, Hobbs said that the chamber wants to connect more to its membership and provide the services they need to be successful.

“What we are looking to do in 2017 is taking it back to the businesses,” Hobbs said. “We want to hear from our members; what can we do to help you? How can we benefit your business? It is all about you.”

Hobbs said that renovations are being done on the chamber’s boardroom with the intention of making it available for members to use.

As in years past, the chamber’s awards was presented to the winner by the previous recipient.

Kim Hopwood was given the Educator of the Year Award.

“One of the hallmarks of an outstanding educator is compassion and as I read through the nomination for this year’s educator of the year that is what truly came through,” said Arlene Wallace, 2016 recipient. “Our award winner…works with the hearing impaired students (at Darlington High School) and creates lasting bonds with those she instructs. Past students contact her still for advice or just to say hello. A teacher who can inspire those she educates to reach beyond what they see as their limitations and achieve greatness is someone we should all be excited to recognize.”

Hopwood was surprised when her name was called.

“Thank you so much for this award; I am truly honored,” Hopwood said. “I want to say a special thanks to the interpreters that work with me. I enjoy going to work everyday with wonderful people.”

The Small Business of the Year Award went to Juan Valencia and Tenampa Mexican Restaurant.

“It is always one of the most hotly contested races for this particular award because…there are so many people who are gifted in the area of small business and the things that they contribute to our community,” said Steve Vandenberg. “This year’s small business and its owner are not originally from this area, however, after visiting Darlington and the surrounding communities they realized there was no small business like theirs here…. Serving their customers and their community is very important to them and it is also to us.”

Valencia said that he was extremely surprise he won the award, especially considering he had been working at his restaurant when someone came to bring him to the event.

“I want to thank all of you guys and I want to thank the chamber of commerce,” Valencia said. “They tell me they want a restaurant so I said ‘Okay’ and here I am. We are making a wonderful life here and we hope that we can stay forever. This is the first thing that I got from all of the restaurants I have had all my life so this is a really nice thing.”

Hailey Parnell was honored as the Future Business Leader of the Year.

“This recipient was raised in Hartsville with a love for animals as a young child,” read Dr. Greg Harrison, principal at Darlington High School. “(She) was sure to not only own and care for them but to somehow make a career out of caring for other people’s animals.”

Parnell kept her acceptance short and sweet.

“I want to thank God,” Parnell said. “I want to thank all of ya’ll for nominating me and of course I want to thank my family. I do appreciate it.”

Lamar Family Care won the Community Pride Award.

“When Lamar Family Care held its ribbon cutting and opened its doors the firs time, it wasn’t just a typical ribbon cutting,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “These people are about community. They are about fellowship and they are about laughter. They are about a spirit that brings people together. All of those qualities are what this community is about.”

Mayor Gloria Hines received the Citizen of the Year Award. City of Darlington Clerk Gloria Pridgen presented Hines the award.

“Her daughter often says that (Mayor Hines) isn’t the typical politician, as she doesn’t simply aim to be politically correct forsaking the truth,” Pridgen said. “Her heart truly lies with her helping people and doing what is right. Gloria Cheeseboro Hines is the epitome of an influential, giving, African-American woman of excellence.”

As Pridgen read the list off of Hines’ bio and accomplishments, Hines held back tears. After receiving the award, she said that she was surprised by the honor but thought that something might be afoot as she prepared to attend the event.

“This is indeed an honor,” Hines said. “I said that something wasn’t right when my son said he wanted to come tonight and he had to go to work. I asked if there was someone there he wanted to see and he never would answer me; you threw me. I don’t know who did it but I’m appreciative.”

Jimmy Newsome presented Thelma Dawson with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“This winner speaks for itself,” Newsome said. “Deeds not words is the undergirding motto that propels the Lifetime Achievement Award winner. I believe that she was the third member of her race to become a dentist in the state of South Carolina; that serves as a qualifier doesn’t it? She is (also) the first African American and woman to serve as President of the Pee Dee District Dental Society.”

Dawson said that she came to the event under the impression that she was there for someone else. Needless to say, when she arrived and saw her staff she knew something was up.

“I’m grateful,” Dawson said. “I don’t like being in the limelight; I just like to get it done. Like he said I like deeds and not words. Thank you.”

When the Legacy Award was presented, there were many teary eyes in the audience. The award went to Albert James Jr., known to many in the community as Juny James.

“When I came to this community there was a man who took time to show me around,” said Pastor Kevin Cauley. “He taught me to say three words that I think for you as community leaders it is important to say. Those words are: I Love Darlington. The thing that he taught me by the end of the tour was, I love Darlington. I hope that we as community leaders, that we all will take the time to say those words often because our community needs to hear them…That indeed is what Juny James did.”