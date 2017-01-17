Meet Miss Darlington Committee Board Secretary Lynn Covington

Lynn Covington is a graduate of East Carolina University in Greenville, NC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education and a Masters of Education degree from Francis Marion University.

In 2000, Covington was among the first Special Needs educators in the nation to become National Board Certified in Exceptional Needs. Having worked in both North Carolina and South Carolina schools nearly 36 years, she retired from Darlington County School District in 2014 having served as a classroom teacher and Autism Specialist.

In the mid-eighties she began her “pageant career” by sponsoring and directing the Miss Richmond Senior High School pageant in North Carolina. While teaching at Hartsville High School she became faculty sponsor and director of the Miss Hartsville High School Pageant and continued for many years. During this time she was asked to join the Miss Hartsville/Miss Greater Hartsville Scholarship Committee under the guidance of Ashley Byrd.

Covington became local executive director of the organization when Byrd was named Executive Director of the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization. After as few years she stepped back from that position and focused solely on judging pageants. In recent years she joined the Sweet Potato Festival Pageant as judges’ host and now is the secretary and one of the judges’ host for the newly formed Miss Darlington and Miss Darlington Teen Scholarship pageants. Covington is now working at the Marlboro Civic Center in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and wearing many hats from office management to planning fundraisers.

She is a member of Alpha Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Friends of the Library, and an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Clio, SC where she is a member of the adult choir, hand bell choir, and children’s Sunday School teacher.