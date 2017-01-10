Meet the Dancers!

The 4th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County fundraising event is just around the corner and the dancers are working hard to get their shimmies, jives and jazz hands perfected. The annual event will held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Center Theater in Hartsville. Each dance team features a dance professional paired with a local celebrity vying for the title. Dance couples can win the People’s Choice Award by capturing the largest number of fan votes. The votes can be purchased online at www.darlingtoncountydancingwiththestars.combefore and during the event. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Proceeds from the evening go to the Pee Dee Coalition to assist victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Sponsors for the event are: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sullivan, Heritage Community Bank, Gardner Roofing, Inc., Palmetto Auto Auction, First Citizens Bank & Trust, Integrated Systems, Stifel Nicolaus, Duke Energy, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Carolina Irrigation.

This week’s dance teams are:

Ali Nelson (Professional) & Jeff Calabrese (Celebrity) – Dance Style: Samba (Choreographer: Ali Nelson)

Ashley Reames (Pro) & Houston Penny (Celebrity) – Dance Style: Tango (Choreographer: Terrie Reames)

Ali Nelson–-

Ali is originally from Pittsburgh, PA. She came to Hartsville to attend Coker College, graduating with a BA in 2012 and an MS in 2015. Ali has danced all over the USA and performed with a professional company based in France. She is currently the head cheer and dance coach at Coker College. Ali is also a dance teacher for Brenda Cranford School of Dance. She is extremely excited for this opportunity.

Jeff Calabrese–

Jeff Calabrese has lived in Hartsville for 22 years and is the head football coach of the Hartsville High School Red Foxes. He is married to Hartsville native, Jennifer Dawkins Calabrese, and they have two daughters, Lainey (15) and Lily (11). Jeff loves serving the community and is proud to support the Pee Dee Coalition.

Ashley Reames–

Ashley Reames recently graduated with her master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology and is currently employed by The Therapy Place, a non-profit pediatric clinic in Columbia, SC. She loves working with kids and is excited about this new chapter in life. Ashley received her undergrad at the University of South Carolina, though Clemson is her favorite team. She grew up dancing at her mother’s dancing school, Tip Tap Toe, in Hartsville, SC. She’s been dancing for 20 years and is thrilled to be a part of this year’s Dancing with the Stars.

Houston Penny–

J.Houston Penny III is originally from Maryland but has made Hartsville his home for the last 6 years. He is the proud parent of Victoria and J. Houston Penny IV. He is married to his high school sweetheart Catrina Penny. He is the co-owner of Hartsville’s newest restaurant the LighterSide. He also owns FME Nuclear solutions located downtown Hartsville. He is the Manager of Duke Energy Fleet Reactor Services at the Robinson Nuclear Power Plant in Hartsville. He has an MBA and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nuclear and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland. When he is not working his 3 jobs he enjoys sport shooting, Fishing, Flying, NASCAR, and Basketball. Just a little note: he has NO dancing experiences and his wife is making him do this.

Terrie Reames–

Terrie is a Coker College graduate and owned Tip Tap Toe School of Dance for 24 years. She was involved with the Coker College Junior Dance program, served on the Board of Visitors at Coker, choreographed for the Hartsville Community Players, and Hartsville High School pageants. Terrie is the Hartsville YMCA Branch Director. She is married to Spann, they have 2 children and 1 ½ grandchildren. Terrie is a Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County alum, having danced the inaugural season, and choreographing for 2 seasons – one of them being the winning team, Dr. Beth Morphis and Mac Johnson. Terrie is honored to support The Pee Dee Coalition.