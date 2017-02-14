National Technical Honor Society holds induction ceremony

On January 24, 2017, the Darlington County Institute of Technology (DCIT) held an induction ceremony for students who joined the National Technical Honor Society. A reception was held at the conclusion of the ceremony for members, family, and other guests.

National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) is an organization that recognizes outstanding career and technical students. To qualify for membership, students must be eligible to be a program completer which means they are enrolled in their third and fourth unit of a specific program area, have a minimum 3.25 GPA overall and 3.5 GPA in Career and Technology (CATE) courses. Thirty-five students met the criteria this year and sixteen registered to join.

Students recognized for their accomplishment who were inducted during the ceremony are: Joshua Amerson, Wesley Caudle, Jalen Dixon, Mason Grady, Shelby Froese, Shane Gainey, Austin Grant, Harley Hanna, Connor Herron, John Huggins, Janai Moses, Rachel Norton, Matthew Privette, Mason Rogers, Isaac Rowe, William Watford. The DCIT chapter of NTHS has four returning members: Jonathan Brown, Brandon Campbell, Alena Freeman, and Dakotah Riley and three honorary members: Mrs. Linda Weatherford, Mrs. Joyce Rouse, and Mrs. Aurelia Burgess. The NTHS advisor is Mr. Bert Sandifer.