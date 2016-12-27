Park University December 2016 Graduates Announced

Park University held its December 2016 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo.

The University had 462 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — 213 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 249 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate. Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., and a 1985 Park graduate, presented the keynote address.

Bachelor of Science

Robert N. Pearson Jr., Business Administration/Human Resources, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Darlington S.C. High School)

Bionca Lashawn Thomas, Social Psychology, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.