Parson James performs at Retrofit

Singer and songwriter Parson James surprised community members Friday night with an acoustic version of his international hig single “Stole the Show” at the anniversary celebration of Retrofit sip-and-sit in Hartsville. Local musician Noah Stanley accompanied him on guitar.

His mother and stepfather, Chasity and Michael Ambrose, M.D., shown above, were happy to have their famous son home for the holidays.