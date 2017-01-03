Pee Dee Coalition launches Stalking Awareness & Prevention Campaign

January is National Stalking Awareness Month, a time to focus on a crime that affected 7.5 million victims in one year. The theme, Stalking: Know It. Name It. Stop It., challenges the nation to fight this dangerous crime by learning more about it.

Stalking is a crime in all 50 states, the U.S. Territories and the District of Columbia, yet many victims and criminal justice professionals underestimate its seriousness and impact. In one of every five cases, stalkers use weapons to harm or threaten victims; stalking is one of the significant risk factors for homicide of women in abusive relationships. Victims suffer anxiety, social dysfunction, and severe depression at much higher rates than the general population, and many lose time from work or have to move as a result of their victimization.

Stalking is difficult to recognize, investigate, and prosecute. Unlike other crimes, stalking is not a single, easily identifiable crime but a series of acts, a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause that person fear. Stalking may take many forms, such as assaults, threats, vandalism, burglary, or animal abuse, as well as unwanted cards, calls, gifts, or visits. One in four victims reports that the stalker uses technology, such as computers, GPS devices, or hidden cameras, to track the victim’s daily activities.

Stalkers don’t fit standard psychological profiles, and many stalkers follow their victims from one jurisdiction to another, making it difficult for authorities to investigate and prosecute their crimes. Communities that understand stalking, however, can support victims and combat the crime.

“If more people learn to recognize stalking, we have a better chance to protect victims and prevent tragedies” said Pee Dee Coalition executive director Ellen Hamilton.

Pee Dee Coalition offers crisis response to victims of stalking as well as prevention programs to promote awareness and education. These include the dating violence and sexual assault prevention program and a free self-defense tactics program for women. For more information please contact Tracey Williamson at 843-332-9299.

Anyone needing assistance to protect themselves from a stalker should call the crisis line available 24/7/365 at 843-669-4600 or toll-free 800-273-1820.

For additional resources visit http://stalkingawarenessmonth.org and www.justice.gov/ovw/stalking