Police and ministry continue partnership to improve community

Several City of Hartsville departments in partnership with the Ministerial Alliance are continuing efforts to improve the community through the EMPOWER initiative (Employing Ministry and Police to Overcome Walls and End Racism). This effort is a partnership between the Ministerial Alliance, Community Outreach Division of the Hartsville Police Department, and the City of Hartsville to unite in making a positive impact in the community.

Two community workdays have been scheduled for improving two abandoned residences. On Feb. 25, team members and volunteers will meet at 515 S. 6th St. to board up windows and clear debris as necessary. On March 25, members and volunteers will meet at 320 Bell Ave. for landscaping and minor exterior repairs. Pastor Christopher Morgan, head of the Ministerial Alliance, will be coordinating clergy and congregation members.

“The EMPOWER initiative is important to the community because of the bridges it builds between community and law enforcement”, says Pastor Morgan, “Hopefully through this there will be greater understanding of law enforcement and we will get more community members to cooperate with law enforcement.”

For more information or if you would like to volunteer, please contact Mary Catherine Farrell at 843-383-3015 or mary.farrell@hartsvillesc.gov.