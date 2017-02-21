Policing is about outreach, life lessons

This time of year is especially tough for me. My Marine Squadron 26 years ago this month lost someone during Desert Storm. I remember it as clearly as if it were yesterday. Everyone I know has given someone advice of what awaits them out in the big world. Briefing aircrews during Desert Storm was a lot like giving advice. I would tell them the dangers of what awaited them as they flew north. They were not afraid, at least not outwardly so. Every aircrew I ever briefed went about their job with a smile on their face and the grim determination of doing what must be done.

Much like a parent I fretted and worried until they returned to the safety of our home away from home. I thought to myself when the war was over I would never do another job like that one. In truth, I still do that same job every day. It is hard for people to understand that police officers have the job of warning people of the dangers that surround them. People sometimes will heed that advice but oh too many times they just don’t.

Police officers much like the pilots I briefed during Desert Storm continue to do what they must even when they realize the dangers of doing just that. We do it because it is our calling. The people we care for and the people we protect all too many times do not follow advice or the law simply because they feel it will never happen to them. I can go a bit faster because I can drive better than others. I can handle my alcohol I don’t need anyone else to drive.

So I challenge you to look at what we do from a different perspective than maybe you have ever done before now. Realize that we are those, who would love nothing better than for everyone to return home safely every day. Instead of seeing us as the enemy, that makes your heart pound and check your speedometer, look as us as the protectors we actually are. Just a few thoughts I had today as I remembered someone who gave his life protecting others because he thought it was worth it.

In Memory of Captain David “Hank” Spellacy USMC EOW 25 Feb 1991

Chief Danny Watson MPA FBI NA # 228, Chief of Police for City of Darlington, has been on the Darlington Police Department since 1994 and Chief since 2011.