Rain Barrel Art Review: combining stewardship and creativity

By Terasa Lott

My job is to help communities provide public education and outreach as well as public participation related to stormwater, which is a requirement of the NPDES Stormwater Permit. I’ll be the first to admit I am a science geek. I love reciting Latin scientific names, identifying substances by their chemical formulas, and using Punnett squares. I also understand that not everyone shares my enthusiasm for science or passion for natural resource stewardship so it’s essential that I look for creative avenues to engage citizens in water resource protection.

Collecting rooftop runoff with a rain barrel is one way that citizens can protect water quality. Less runoff flowing across the ground means less potential for pollutants to be carried into creeks and streams. Rain barrels have other benefits as well. The water collected can be used for any outdoor water need and is chlorine free. This equates to chlorine free water for irrigation, which can reduce demand on municipal sources and save money on water bills.

The Florence-Darlington Stormwater Consortium’s Rain Barrel Art Review is an example of that creative approach to citizen engagement. Instead of a traditional rain barrel sale or build a rain barrel workshop, this contest adds art and competition to create a unique avenue for educating and involving the public in conservation, sustainability, and water resource protection.

The contest is open to school and community groups in Florence County and Darlington County. Participants are provided with a pre-assembled rain barrel as well as primer and sealer. Finished barrels will be displayed at Kalmia Gardens’ Earth Day/Duck Cup on Saturday, April 22 where visitors have the opportunity to vote for their favorite. Prizes will be awarded to the top three barrels in each division (school group or community group). Barrels are then returned to participants for installation in a public location such as a school, church, or community center.

The Rain Barrel Art Review is an example of an activity that has a ripple effect. Learning opportunities exist not only for those painting the barrels, but also for those attending the Earth Day/Duck Cup event and those that will see the barrels once they have been returned and installed.

Would you like to get involved in keeping our waterways clean and safe? More information can be found at http://www.clemson.edu/extension/carolinaclear/stormwater101.html