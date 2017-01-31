Reader Recipe: Buttered Rice

Buttered Rice

Cynthia Gaines

My mother made this for our family for breakfast in place of grits sometimes and we kids loved it! When my friends would stay over she would make it and most of them loved it. My children and grandchildren love it as well and my children’s friends would call me wanting the recipe so they could make it for their kids. My mom nor I ever measure our ingredients, but this recipe below is very close to how it is made. Sometimes I would add or use less according to consistency and taste. It is very simple to make. If you cook your rice in the microwave, it is just as good that way too.

1 cup rice

2 cups water

Salt to taste

½ to ¾ can of evaporated milk

¾ stick of margarine/butter

Cook rice as you normally do with salt added. Mix in margarine/butter until melted, add evaporated milk until pudding consistency. Eat with toast, eggs, and breakfast meat. I enjoy it right by itself with toast.

