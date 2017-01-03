Rosenwald Reunion 2016 reaches new heights

By William K. McCall

(Class of 1981)

The theme of the 2016 Rosenwald School Reunion was “Reaching New Heights: The Journey Continues”. The biennial reunion marks its history back to 1979 when the gathering was first held. For 37 years, Rosenwald alumni and friends have been converging on Darlington County to reunite and reminisce. Once again, they came from all over the country including Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and from every region of South Carolina.

The much-anticipated reunion kicked off with the official dedication and ribbon cutting for the newly leased Rosenwald Foundation – Society Hill building, located at 437 Main Street, Society Hill, SC.

Board of Directors members Barbara Frazier Brooks ‘68 and Bill McCall ’81 shared the Master of Ceremony responsibilities. Society Hill Mayor, Tommie Bradshaw, presented a Proclamation to board member Roosevelt Wallace ‘67 declaring November 4 as Rosenwald Foundation Day in Society Hill.

He was followed by official greetings and congratulatory expressions from South Carolina State Representative Patricia Henegan (D); Dr. Eddie Ingram, Darlington County Superintendent of Education; Connell Delaine ’64, Chairman of the Darlington County Board of Education; and Charles Govan, Secretary of the Darlington County Board of Education.

Board Member Emmanuel Williamson ’68 gave closing remarks.

After singing the school’s Alma Mater, Andrew Smith, who managed the acquisition and served as project manager joined the Mayor for the ribbon cutting. Attendees took a tour and enjoyed some light refreshments.

The second event of the three-day reunion was the Tailgate. Classes pulled out all the stops and left no stones unturned as they displayed school and class pride. The event was held on the campus of Darlington High School. Seventeen classes participated in the tailgating.

The Darlington High School Marching Band provided some special entertainment.

Classes really outdid themselves. They showcased their tables under decorative tents with lavish coverings. They wore unique and custom designed t-shirts. They danced to the music of D J Ernest. Most importantly, they celebrated Rosenwald in a spirit of unity and school pride.

Day two of the Reunion opened with the Annual Society Hill Catfish Festival and Parade on Main Street.

Public figures rode in open vehicles and three marching bands thrilled the audience. Of course, there were floats and beauty queens. And there was Rosenwald – riding on trucks, in convertibles, on motorcycles, marching along with their classes; it looked like a Rosenwald parade. As far as the eye could see, there was a Rosenwald shirt. There were even more former Rosenwald students at the Festival than at the Tailgate.

The Catfish Festival and Parade was a warm and engaging event that offered a venue for the Spirit of the Eagle to soar.

Arguably, one the proudest moments for Rosenwald alumni was seeing the Rosenwald Elementary/Middle students marching in the parade. Wearing the vaunted Rosenwald maroon and chanting cheers of Rosenwald, brought back many memories of days of old.

The banquet featuring the induction ceremonies was held in Florence’s SIMT Conference Center Ballroom.

Ben Heatley, of the executive board, expounded on the reunion’s theme: “Reaching New Heights: The Journey Continues” encouraging alumni to establish and leave a tangible and meaningful legacy.

Lady Di and Company Band entertained the audience during dinner. Michael Kinley ’83, introduced Arthur Dixon ’64 who was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kenji Stevenson then took the stage to induct the Classes of 1965 and 1966 into the Order of the Golden Eagle. The basic requirement for induction is that the alumni must have graduated at least 50 years ago and be in attendance at the Reunion banquet during the induction ceremony. Those in attendance and inducted from the class of 1965 included Mary McPhail Clark, Ruth McCall Davis, Frances James Garvin, Louvenia Moses Graham, Columbus Ketter, Grant Ketter, Jr., Edneatha McCall, Doris Graham McFarland, Barbara Titus McNeil, David Toney, Alphonso Tedder, and Ruth E. McCall Wilson.

Inducted from the Class of 1966 were Ruby Bishop Burks, Gertrude James Burns, Samuel Coleman, Dorothy Kinley Delaine, Sammie Dixon, Lottie M. Jackson, Maze Little, Patricia Andrea Dixon McGill, Mose McPhail, and Leon Ross.

The much-anticipated Roll Call of Classes ensued. Alma Bacote Johnson ’47 called the roll for the classes of the 30s and 40s. James Barrett ’57 did the honors for the 50s; Leon Ross ’66 for the 60s; Doris Benjamin Arrington ‘71 for the 70s; and Sherry McPhail ’84 for the 80s.

Executive board member, Bill McCall ‘81, gave closing remarks, recognizing emeritus board members in attendance: Marie Swiney and Willie Rose Snipes; the executive board; the Foundation board; and the Scholarship board for their leadership.

Classes united to take group photos before departing.

The Reunion culminated with a Worship and Remembrance Service at the Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School in Society Hill.

The Reverend Larry Smith ‘72, Pastor of the Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona, preached a powerful sermon focusing on the Reunion theme. He preached from the book of Exodus telling the plight of Moses’ journey leading Israel out of captivity to higher heights. He drew relevant parallels to that Journey with the Journey being pursued by Rosenwald, concluding that we must never give up, and stay focused on our goals.

The next Rosenwald School Reunion which is slated for November 2-4, 2018.