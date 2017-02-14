Sam’s Club grant helps stock soup kitchen shelves

By Samantha Lyles, Staff Writer, slyles@newsandpress.net

The Darlington Soup Kitchen at First Church of God received a most welcome gift this weekend when they were presented with a $2,500 grant from Sam’s Club. Darlington City Council member Carolyn Bruce, a manager with Sam’s Club of Florence, helped church staffers apply for the grant. She said the soup kitchen is just the sort of worthwhile outreach program Sam’s Club wants to support.

“There’s so many people in need, and it’s not just homeless people. We’re trying to give back to the community any way we can,” said Bruce, noting that the Darlington Soup Kitchen also provides clothing, toiletries, and household items to the homeless and the needy.

“We are so appreciative over here in Ward Two,” said Darlington City Council member Elaine Reed. “This has already proven to be such a needed resource for people, for children and families. I am beyond thankful to Sam’s Club for the grant so we can keep this going…we started with maybe 20 people and now we sometimes serve over 200.”

Bruce said the Darlington Soup Kitchen can apply for the grant program again next year, and they may also be receiving some help through the Walmart and Sam’s Club “Volunteerism Always Pays” program. Thorough this program, if a Walmart or Sam’s Club associate documents at least 25 hours of volunteer work in a calendar year with your organization or charity, you are eligible for a grant donation of $250, and 50 hours of volunteering could translate to a $500 grant donation. The Walmart Foundation provides up to four of these grants per employee, per year.

The Darlington Soup Kitchen is open every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at 595 West Broad Street in Darlington. To learn how you can help, contact Lindsey Byrd at (843) 307-2603, call the church at (843) 393-7942, or send a donation to First Church of God, 620 N. Main Street, Darlington SC 29532 with “Soup Kitchen” in the subject line.