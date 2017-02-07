Science and Mathematics Governor’s School Student honored

South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) senior Kaitlyn Baldizzi, daughter of Christine and Bob Baldizzi of York County, is one of sixteen SC high school students to receive the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Aspirations in Computing (AiC) 2017 South Carolina Affiliate Award.

The NCWIT Award for AiC honors high school women who are active and interested in computing and technology, and encourages them to pursue their passions. Recipients are chosen for their demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance, and plans for post-secondary education.

“I had lots of fun learning, creating and working on all the projects that helped me achieve this award,” Baldizzi said. “I wouldn’t have been able to receive it without the awesome opportunities that the Governor’s School gave me.”

At GSSM, Baldizzi serves as a Natural Helper, National Honor Society Vice President, an ENGAGE student teacher, a Lego Robotics Mentor, a member of the FTC Robotics Team 772, and a member of the School’s NASA Microgravity Challenge Team, which recently took first place in a national competition.

Baldizzi conducted summer research at Clemson University under the mentorship of Dr. Yongqiang Wang, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Through her research, she worked to help develop wireless communications in iRobot Roombas and to implement a swarm algorithm into the robots.

“Kaitlyn stands out as the only current female student who has taken engineering courses every semester,” said Elizabeth Bunn, Computer Science Instructor at GSSM. “She has been a member of the school’s robotics team, which I coach and mentor, since her first semester. She has been a leader in robotics for many years. I’m very proud of her!”

NCWIT is non-profit coalition of over 200 prominent corporations, academic institutions, government agencies, and nonprofits working to improve U.S. innovation, competitiveness, and workforce sustainability by increasing women’s participation in information technology careers. NCWIT’s work spans K-12 and higher education through industry and academic careers. Find out more at www.ncwit.org.