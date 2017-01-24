Semifinalists in Startup Hartsville Competition announced

Startsville, the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics Foundation’s Innovation Center, is pleased to announce the semifinalists in the Startup Hartsville Competition, an initiative that offers funds and other incentives to help local entrepreneurs establish businesses in downtown Hartsville.

The 2017 Semifinalists are:

• Wild Child, a children’s boutique

• Girls University, an all-girls after school leadership and enrichment academy

• Alive and Well, a vitamin shop and smoothie bar

• 1000 Lives, a collectible card and comic book shop

• Something Sweet, a candy store

• Cyber Solè, an internet café providing 24-hour access to Wi-Fi

• Potato-Potato, a fast casual potato fix bar

• Z Desert Bar, a custom smooth and milkshake bar

• Mary’s Bridal, an expansion of a local bridal boutique

• Strike Zone, an indoor baseball and softball training facility

• Fruits of Forest Delights, a tapas-style restaurant

“We had a lot of viable companies apply and we’re excited to see what these businesses will deliver in the next round of the competition,” said Kathryn de Ridder-Vignone, Director of Startsville.

Businesses eligible for the competition were startups, franchises, relocations of existing businesses from other communities, as well as established Hartsville businesses looking to significantly expand into additional business concepts.

These businesses now move into the next round of the competition where they will submit business plans. The winners of Startup Hartsville will be announced on April 10 during the competition’s Closing Ceremony.

Startsville, with support from the City of Hartsville, offers an incentive package of $12,000 each to two winning entrepreneurs who will open a store in downtown Hartsville. These awards represent a potentially forgivable loan, based on the recipient’s compliance with the program’s criteria.

For more information about this year’s competition visit the Startsville website or contact Kathryn de Ridder-Vignone, Director of Startsville, at director@startsville.com.

About GSSM

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) is a two-year, public, residential high school in Hartsville, SC, specializing in the advanced study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), with a unique emphasis on economics and entrepreneurship. GSSM’s residential program can serve as many as 288 high school juniors and seniors annually from across the state. In addition, the school impacts more than 10,000 students and teachers each year through its innovative outreach and virtual programs. Learn more by visiting www.scgssm.org