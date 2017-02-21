Sheriff Tony Chavis swears in new deputy

On February 14, 2017 Sheriff Tony Chavis swore in Deputy Fallon Meyer. Deputy Meyer is a native of Darlington and a 2004 graduate of Darlington High School. Deputy Meyer has an enduring passion for emergency services assisting with many events at Darlington Raceway. Deputy Meyer is the second uncertified deputy sworn in by Sheriff Chavis and is scheduled to attend the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in March.

“Since I took office in January I have hired several certified officers working towards being fully staffed” stated Sheriff Chavis. “Deputy Meyer has a passion for her hometown and I look forward to seeing that passion funneled into a career in law enforcement.”