Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two for Hartsville Burglary

On February 6 at 12:45 PM deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Fox Hollow neighborhood of Hartsville due to an alarm being activated. Deputies arrived to discover the residence burglarized. Deputies were provided video surveillance of the suspects.

Criminal Investigation Division investigators took possession of the video and were able to identify the suspects. With the assistance of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and the Hartsville Police Department the suspects were taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Ira Christian Howle, 19, of Hartsville has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree and Malicious Injury to

Personal Property. A juvenile was also charged in the incident.

This case remains under investigation by Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Anyone with information about this incident can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.