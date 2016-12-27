South Carolina AgriBiz and Farm Expo will be Jan. 11-12 in Florence

Get ready to learn where your food and fiber comes from at the 2017 South Carolina AgriBiz and Farm Expo in the Florence Civic Center Jan. 11-12.

Hosted by leaders in the South Carolina agricultural industry, the Expo is an event representing all aspects of agriculture both large and small. Admission is $5 per person. Children 10 and younger are admitted free with a parent. Tickets are available cash-only at Civic Center ticket booths. The Florence Civic Center is located at 3300 West Radio Drive.

Attractions at this fifth Expo include a farm show with a wide variety of equipment and farm products, coupled with educational components.

Clemson experts in organic crop production, agribusiness and marketing, vegetable production, food safety and hay production will be among the presenters.

The theme for this year’s educational sessions is “Efficiency on Your Farm.” Educational sessions during this year’s Expo include several sessions slated for 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the concourse area of the Civic Center. They will cover how to recognize and maximize opportunities found on farms, the business basics of small farming operations, attracting and retaining customers, post-harvest handling and packaging of products from farm to fork and growing organic vegetable crops and cover crops.

S.C. AgriBiz Youth Day event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. This event is free, but registration is requested for planning purposes. Also on Wednesday, the FFA Statewide Tractor Operations and Safety CDE Contest will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is for registered FFA participants, but everyone can attend.

A Taste of South Carolina reception will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 10, and will feature key agribusiness companies, leaders, award-winners and advocates associated with South Carolina agriculture. This reception is an invitation engagement with limited tickets available.

To purchase a ticket, go to http://bit.ly/2i7S5Os.