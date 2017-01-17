Summer Reading grants applications being accepted

The Department of Education is currently accepting applications for the 2016–17 Summer Reading Camp Community Partnership Grant. The purpose of the Summer Reading Camp Community Partnership Grant is to provide elementary school students who are significantly below grade-level reading proficiency with the opportunity to receive quality, intensive instructional services, and support during the summer months through collaborative partnerships between local community organizations and school districts.

Eligible applicants are South Carolina community partnerships made up of community organizations and local school districts that are collaborating to provide summer reading camps and instructional support to struggling readers in elementary schools that have a poverty index of fifty percent or greater.

The deadline to apply is February 17, 2017. For more information on this opportunity, visit http://ed.sc.gov/finance/grants/scde-grant-opportunities/2016-17-summer-reading-camp-community-partnership-