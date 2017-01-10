Teen Author Speaks at SJE

By Samantha Lyles, Staff Writer, slyles@newsandpress.net

Teen author and motivational speaker David E. Lucas brought a message of positivity and self-confidence to kids at St. John’s Elementary School in Darlington. His January 9 early morning pep talk in the SJE guidance office focused on the importance of maintaining a good attitude, steering away from bad influences, and working hard to make your dreams come true.

Lucas, 19, is a senior at Darlington High School. He’s been preaching since the age of 13, started a charitable organization at 15, and has written and published two books. “It’s Dark, But I Can Still See the Light” is a memoir of his struggle with a learning disability that prevented him from reading on grade level, and “Destiny Is Calling My Name” is a compendium of inspirational quotes for young people.

During his talk, Lucas shared some lessons he learned the hard way, from being picked on and belittled by fellow students because he attended special needs classes. He got the kids to examine their palms and compare them with those of other students, observing that each child is differently made.

“It doesn’t make us better than anybody, or smarter than anybody else… we all are different,” Lucas said. “It doesn’t matter what background you have, if you’re black or white or green or purple.”

Lucas talked with the kids about their career aspirations, which ranged from playing professional basketball to being firefighters, police officers, and cosmetologists. He observed that all these dreams, different as they may be, have something in common: they require passion and dedication to make them come true.

“You’re never too old and you’re never too young to quality for what God has called you to be,” Lucas said, urging the kids to work hard in school and keep their eyes on the future.

He warned the kids about potential distractions and pitfalls, telling them to avoid so-called friends who get them in trouble, and reminding them that even if they come from disadvantaged circumstances, they have the ability to transcend and move themselves forward.

“Where we’re living may not be where we want to be. Just because you come from the projects doesn’t mean that you have to be the projects,” Lucas said.

Before wrapping up his talk, Lucas chatted with each child one-on-one and encouraged them to stand straight, speak up with a strong voice, proudly announce their dreams, and embrace the idea that they alone have the ability to make them real.

“You can never let society prevent you from pursuing your dreams,” Lucas said.

Both books are available through Lucas’ website at www.handfulctw.org. For booking information, email handfulctw@gmail.com