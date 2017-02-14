The Citadel announces Gold Star cadets for fall 2016

Posted on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

CHARLESTON– The Citadel honored the following students with Gold Stars for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year. Gold Stars are awarded to students that achieve a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Students that achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.

The local cadets recognized for this achievement are:

• Trenton Billings of Florence
• Gregory Pappas of Darlington
• Marshall Anderson of Hartsville
• Christopher Russell of Florence

The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. About 30 percent of classes commission as officers.

