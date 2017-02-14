The Citadel announces Gold Star cadets for fall 2016

CHARLESTON– The Citadel honored the following students with Gold Stars for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year. Gold Stars are awarded to students that achieve a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Students that achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.

The local cadets recognized for this achievement are:

• Trenton Billings of Florence

• Gregory Pappas of Darlington

• Marshall Anderson of Hartsville

• Christopher Russell of Florence

The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. About 30 percent of classes commission as officers.