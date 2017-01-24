Three People Arrested and Charged with Assault and Battery by Mob

On January 14th, 2017 Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an assault that happened in the Timmonsville area of Darlington County on Hibiscus Road. The victim, a former boyfriend of one of the suspects, was beaten and kicked by three suspects. As a result he received serious injuries requiring extensive surgery.

On January 24th, 2017 Special Victims Units investigators arrested Shaunese Chanese Bell of Lamar, Stanley Cornelius El Amin, Jr. of Florence, and Shanea Shaurice Bell of Florence without incident. The three were charged with Assault and Battery by Mob, 2nd Degree.

The Special Victims Unit was created by Sheriff Tony Chavis to investigate domestic violence, vulnerable adults, and crimes against children cases. The unit is lead by Lt. Larry Steivender.