Trent Hill Center for Children and Families grows closer to opening doors

By Jana E. Pye, Editor, editor@newsandpressonline.com

The dream of having a location to nurture children at the future Trent Hill Center for Children and Families is close to becoming a reality, and this Christmas season has been a blessing to founder Scottie Hill.

A celebration of the progression – “Music & Merriment” – was held on Sunday, December 18th at Drengalen House on the Coker College campus brought donors and organizers together.

“The event gave us the opportunity to educate people about the center, what we are trying to do, our progress thus far,” said Hill. “We also displayed photos of our property (located at 522 W. Bobo Newsom Highway) inside and out, and premiered our new information and outreach materials.”

The center was originally planned to target children in Darlington County between the ages of 3 and 12 who were removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or are homeless. Hill shared that her team is now beginning to consider offering emergency placement shelter for children who need a place to stay for 24-48 hours after removal until a family member is identified, which may require different licensing for an extended age range.

The property has been secured and has a few minor improvements to be done. According to Hill, people from Darlington County have been very generous in their support of the project.

“Individuals, families, church groups, birthday party groups, schools, etc. have started collecting and contributing needed items, such as clothing, linens, toys, books, et cetera. We need everything and anything that you would need in a house! I’m now starting to ask groups for kitchen items because we have none of those yet.”

Donations will be helpful to make this center a reality.

Checks can be made out to the Trent Hill Center for Children and Families, and sent to 121 N. Fifth St., Suite 200, Hartsville, S.C. 29550.

She thanks the following people for their help with the Music & Merriment event:

• Steve Rogers and Afterdark for beautiful, festive, and fun music.

• Catrina Penny and LighterSideSide for delicious, creative food.

• Brandy Blumrich Stellingworth and Retrofit sip-n-seat for Christmas-y cocktails.

• Kevin Lear for an exquisite centerpiece.

• Daniel C. Watkins and Holly Beck Watkins and Alleyway Printing for professional and beautiful rack cards, business cards, and display boards.

• Shelli Wilson, Dee Pierce, and Coker College for providing the ideal and exquisite space.

Founded in November 2015, The Center will house children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, or are abandoned or homeless.

The Trent Hill Center for Children and Families will house Darlington County children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, or are abandoned or homeless.The Center will provide a safe and loving space where children’s developmental, physical, emotional, social, educational, intellectual, and spiritual needs can be met as they await reunification with their families.

Using a trauma-informed model of care, the Center will also work in partnership with families on-site to develop a family-centered plan for reunification; teach parenting, communication, and life management skills; counsel children and family members; and offer case management, advocacy, and information and referral services to ensure that the families’ social, psychological, intellectual, financial, and other needs are met in preparation for reunification.

The Trent Hill Center for Children and Families is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 child and family services organization.

To contact the Trent Hill Center for Children and Families, email: trenthillcenter@gmail.com