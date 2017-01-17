Trinity-Byrnes exchange student speaks to Florence Rotary

On January 10th, Anne-Marie Phyan, an exchange student at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School spoke to the Florence Rotary about her experience as an international student. Anne is from Germany and is part of the Rotary Exchange Program. She shared information with the Rotary Club about her life and upbringing in Germany. She spoke about her family, school, and even an annual event in Germany, Oktoberfest. Anne started at TBCS in August and will leave mid-July.

Anne said she wanted to be a rotary exchange student because her family usually vacations at the same place and she wanted to see and experience something new and different. Her flight to the United States was the first time she had ever been on an airplane. Anne is looking forward to prom, has come to love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and even went to a Maroon 5 concert and USC football game! Through the Rotary Exchange program, Anne even went to Disney World with around 130 other exchange students from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. She enjoyed sharing information with the rotary group and thanked them and her host family for hosting and supporting her. She is very grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity!

Anne is one of twenty-one international students that attend Trinity-Byrnes. The international dimension is important at Trinity-Byrnes in order to prepare students to be broad-minded, respectful, and accepting of people of different cultures and races. The diverse student population allows all students to gain real-life experience in order to be successful in an increasingly diverse world.