Trinity-Byrnes students collect items for ministry

The Christmas Club at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School participated in a service project helping Lighthouse Ministries of Florence in December. The Christmas Club is one of many unique clubs at Trinity-Byrnes. They are a community service and “just for fun” club. Rachel Warr, student at TBCS and Christmas Club member stated, “My mom had heard about the charity through our church and we decided to collect canned goods for them. Our group this year is much larger and with Mr. Nunn’s help, we came up with the idea of a baby drive. We went back to our charity from last year because they had been so appreciative and gracious.” The school collected diapers, blankets, clothes, toys, and anything else that could possibly be needed or used by a small child. The collection was very successful. The project was one of many community service projects that TBCS students participated in during the holidays.