Volunteers meeting to search for missing veteran

A group of concerned citizens will be meeting Saturday Feb. 18 to help assist in the search for Moise Shadrack James III. The group will meet at the Darlington County Airport, located at 313 Graham Seager Parkway in Society Hill, at 8 a.m.

James, age 68, is a U.S. Army Veteran. He was last seen riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Mineral Springs in Darlington County, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday April 30, 2015.

For more information call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department at 843-398-4501.