Wedding Byrd-Kahn

Mr. and Mrs. Tony Alan Byrd of Darlington are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Caroline Elizabeth Byrd, a native of Darlington and currently of Summerville, SC, to Lt. Tyler Christian Kahn originally of Millville, New Jersey. They were married Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:00 in the afternoon at First Baptist Church in Darlington. Dr. Kenneth B. Sandifer performed the ceremony.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Jay Kahn originally of Millville, New Jersey, currently of Summerville, SC.

The Maid of honor was Miss Marla Blaker.

Bridesmaids were Miss Rebecca Byrd (cousin of the bride), Mrs. Taylor Byrd (sister-in-law of the bride), Miss Taylor Buck, Miss Emily Hoisington, Miss Laura Schurlknight and Miss Mary Deane Sigmon.

Flower girls were Miss Lauren Grice, Miss Olive Mitchell, Miss Kinsley Truett, all cousins of the bride.

The bride’s father, Mr. Tony A Byrd, gave her away.

Cousins of the groom, Master Gavin Kahn and Master Ronan Kahn, served as Ringbearers.

The Groom’s Best Man was Mr. Alex Robbins.

Groomsmen were Mr. Andrew Alcorn, Mr. Adam Blocker, Mr. T.J. Byrd (brother of the bride), Mr. Chad Kahn (brother of the groom), Mr. Ryan MacCluen (brother of the groom) and Lt. Nic Maiolo.

During a candlelight, double-ring ceremony, the bride wore an ivory satin fit and flare gown with a sweetheart bodice and chapel length train. Her cathedral length veil was edged in lace and scattered pearls. She carried a bouquet of ivory English Roses tied with an ivory satin monogrammed sash.

Musicians were Mr. Van Frazier- Bagpipe, Mr. Danny Infantino-Classical Guitar, Mrs. Seren Lyerly-Violinist, Mrs. Carolyn Sifford-Piano and Rev. Jeff Sifford- Organist and soloist.

Miss Byrd is a graduate of the College of Charleston and is employed as a teacher at Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary in North Charleston.

Mr. Kahn is a graduate of Graduate of The Citadel and is a Commissioned Officer in the United States Army.

The couple and their guests dined and danced at South of Pearl on Edwards Avenue in Darlington where they enjoyed all the trimmings of a Southern buffet prepared by Todd Hardee and his staff.

The newlyweds will honeymoon at Mansfield Plantation in Georgetown, SC.