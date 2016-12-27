Week of December 28, 2016

Hoyt Cooper

Hoyt W. Cooper, age 79, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the McLeod Hospice House. The family received friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23rd at Coward Pentecostal Holiness Church, followed by a graveside following in the church cemetery. The family will be at the home, 603 Wire Road, Darlington.

Born in Florence County on January 6, 1937, he was the son of the late Douglas and Mittie McAllister Cooper. Hoyt retired from James Rivers. He always enjoyed gardening and spending time in his yards.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou H. Cooper of Darlington; a daughter, Amy Melton of Columbia; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, E.J. Cooper of Darlington, and Junior Cooper of Camden; one sister, Patricia Ann Hill of Darlington; a step-daughter, Jane Nobles of Florence; step-sons, Ray Gainey and Eugene (Jean) Gainey, both of Darlington; five step-grandchildren, and many step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Angel Sumners and Tony Humphries; sisters, Mary McCutcheon and Irene Hughes; and brothers, Ott, Harry and Elvin Cooper.

