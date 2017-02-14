Week of February 15, 2017
Posted on Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Belk Funeral Home – Ruth Lugenia Howell Odom died February 8, 2017 at the age of 97. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Burial followed in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Born in 1919 to Wallace and Pauline King Howell, Mrs. Odom was a lifetime resident of the Darlington area. She was married in 1937 to Thomas Odom, and was the proud mother of four children. She retired from Dixie in 1980 after nearly 25 years of service. She enjoyed her retirement and kept herself busy gardening, crocheting, and taking tours of the US, Canada and Europe. Mrs. Odom was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Darlington.
Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her son Keith, her husband and her parents, as well as six brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son Tommy of Darlington, and her daughters Nellie Patterson of Edmond, Oklahoma and Beth (Bill) Capell of Hoschton, Georgia; her grandchildren Eddie, Billy, Melissa, Penny, Frank, Ginny, and Susan; her great-grandchildren William, Tanner, Ben, Alex, Bryce, Helen, Andrew, Matthew, Ethan, Evan, and Elizabeth; and her great-great-grandson Jackson.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Carolinian and Southland of Florence for the care Mrs. Odom received in her later years.
Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home – Strike up the band – Assemble the choir – Another soldier’s coming home.
Angus Norman “Skinner” McKee, 95, passed away to his eternal home on February 6, 2017. Skinner graduated from St. John’s High School, Darlington, Jamestown College, Jamestown, ND and Southern Seminary, Louisville, KY.
Skinner was a Baptist pastor for 60 years in the Florence and Darlington area and a counselor at Florence-Darlington Technical College for eighteen years. As a member of our greatest generation, he served as a proud Marine in the Pacific arena during World War II.
Skinner was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar “Ted” and Marion Gainey McKee of Darlington; his brother, Col. Stanton McKee; his brother-in-law, Harmon Baldwin and his son-in-law, Edward Lee.
Skinner is survived by his wife, Lonny Danuser McKee of the home; his four children, Dr. Michael (Julie) McKee of Winston-Salem, NC, Dr. John (Beverly) McKee of Florence, Myra (Mike) Taylor of Winona Lake, Indiana and Julie (Lamine) Thiam of Florence and Columbia; his eleven grandchildren, Adrianne McKee, Katherine McKee, Stephen McKee, John-David (Heather) McKee, Christopher McKee, Rachel (John) Stangland, Rebekah (Paul) Dreisbach, Kristen Taylor, Joanna Taylor, Cody Treadaway and Samantha Mahaffey; his two- great-granddaughters, Sophia and Kinley Stangland; his sister, Jane Baldwin and many nieces and nephews.
Family received friends from 1– 2:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Baptist Church Family Life Center on Friday, February 10, 2017. Graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. in the church cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Cooks For Christ, 2500 W. Andover Road, Florence, SC 29501.
Belk Funeral Home – Roy Foster O’Neal, Sr., age 71, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017. A graveside service was held 11 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2016 at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born December 17, 1945, Roy is the son of the late Carol S. O’Neal, Sr. and Frances O’Neal Edwards. He served in the U.S. Army, and being talented working with electronics, he owned and operated a TV repair business in Darlington. Roy was an avid Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed working in the yards, gardening, and working on electronics. He was a member of Temple Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Maria O’Neal; his son, R.J. (Tanya) O’Neal of Florence; his daughter, Shannon O’Neal of Charleston; his brothers, Autry O’Neal and Steve (Joanne) O’Neal, both of Darlington; his sisters, Faye Lewis of Darlington and Linda (David) King of Louisiana; his only surviving aunt, Annie Ruth Sparrow, many nieces and nephews, and his canine companion, Sassy.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 9th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Temple Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 287, Darlington, SC 29540.
Kistler Hardee Funeral Home – Edward Williams, 65, of Darlington died on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at his home.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Burial followed in Darlington Memory Gardens. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and other times at the home of his daughter, Nikki Suggs, 817 Martin Drive, Darlington.
Mr. Williams was born in Florence, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Shelton Edward Williams and Edra Conyers Williams. Mr. Williams worked for Dixie Cup after 30 years and will be missed dearly.
Surviving are his wife, Susie Williams of the home; his children, Nikki Suggs and husband, Chris and Timmy Williams and wife, Casey all of Darlington; his grandchildren, Lynndzie, Madison, Trinity and Mason; his brother, Ronnie Williams of Darlington; and his half-brother, Julius McKenzie of Lake City.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his sister, Annette Benoist and by his parents listed above.
Jordan Funeral Home – Mrs. Alberta G. Nettles died on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the Florence National Cemetery, directed by Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.
Born in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late George and Johnnie Ellis Law and the step-daughter of the late Hezekiah Law. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Deacon Townsend Nettles, Jr., a son, Rev. Dr. John S. Nettles and a daughter, Mrs. Townsend Lee Jenkins. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for 50+ years.
Survivors include: two daughters, Hermena Phillips and Novel Nettles; son-in-law, Francis Phillips; daughter-in-law, Gertrude Nettles-Waller; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
O.E.S. Rites were held on Monday, 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Francis and Hermena Phillips, 2136 Sawyer Lane, Florence, SC.