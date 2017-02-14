Week of February 15, 2017

Ruth Lugenia Howell Odom

Belk Funeral Home – Ruth Lugenia Howell Odom died February 8, 2017 at the age of 97. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Burial followed in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Born in 1919 to Wallace and Pauline King Howell, Mrs. Odom was a lifetime resident of the Darlington area. She was married in 1937 to Thomas Odom, and was the proud mother of four children. She retired from Dixie in 1980 after nearly 25 years of service. She enjoyed her retirement and kept herself busy gardening, crocheting, and taking tours of the US, Canada and Europe. Mrs. Odom was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Darlington.

Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her son Keith, her husband and her parents, as well as six brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son Tommy of Darlington, and her daughters Nellie Patterson of Edmond, Oklahoma and Beth (Bill) Capell of Hoschton, Georgia; her grandchildren Eddie, Billy, Melissa, Penny, Frank, Ginny, and Susan; her great-grandchildren William, Tanner, Ben, Alex, Bryce, Helen, Andrew, Matthew, Ethan, Evan, and Elizabeth; and her great-great-grandson Jackson.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Carolinian and Southland of Florence for the care Mrs. Odom received in her later years.

