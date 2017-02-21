Week of February 22, 2016

Gena Atkinson Ard

Belk Funeral Home – Gena Atkinson Ard, age 95, went home to be with her Lord on Valentine’s Day 2017. Funeral services were held at the Free Will Baptist Bible Church at 2 p.m. Friday, February 17th with burial following in Black Creek Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.

Born February 22, 1921 in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late Crawford and Lular Dease Atkinson. She grew up in Dovesville but later moved to Darlington after meeting her late husband of 72 years, Jesse Willard “Sambo” Ard. She was most proud of the family business, Ard Trucking Company that was founded in 1945. She loved to sew and was well known as an inexpensive seamstress. Gena had a heart of gold and would share anything she had with others. She adored her large family and enjoyed being with them. Ms. Ard was a member of Free Will Baptist Bible Church, a church she truly loved. She was very faithful in reading her bible and praying for her family.

Surviving are four children, Tommy (Shirley) Ard, Carolyn A. Gainey, Grace A. Streett, all of Darlington, Allen (Shelby) Ard of Florence, grandchildren: Aaron Ard, Argent (Brian) Weatherford, Jamey Ard, Jeff Ard, Karla (Andy) Ard, Lance Gainey, Scott (Kylie) Gainey, Brandi Anderson, Tara (Jon) Jeffords, Tiffany (Curry) Belk, Taylor Ard and Dale (Amanda) Dubose; and many great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving are special daughter-in-law, Janice Ard and former sons-in-law: Toby Gainey and Gene Streett.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jesse Willard Ard Jr., a brother, Andrew Atkinson and daughters-in-law, Martha Ard and Carol Ard.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Belk Funeral Home and other times at her home, 416 Doneraile Street.

Memorials may be made to Free Will Baptist Bible Church, 203 Liberty Street, Darlington, SC 29532.

