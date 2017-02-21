Week of February 22, 2016
Posted on Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Belk Funeral Home – Gena Atkinson Ard, age 95, went home to be with her Lord on Valentine’s Day 2017. Funeral services were held at the Free Will Baptist Bible Church at 2 p.m. Friday, February 17th with burial following in Black Creek Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born February 22, 1921 in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late Crawford and Lular Dease Atkinson. She grew up in Dovesville but later moved to Darlington after meeting her late husband of 72 years, Jesse Willard “Sambo” Ard. She was most proud of the family business, Ard Trucking Company that was founded in 1945. She loved to sew and was well known as an inexpensive seamstress. Gena had a heart of gold and would share anything she had with others. She adored her large family and enjoyed being with them. Ms. Ard was a member of Free Will Baptist Bible Church, a church she truly loved. She was very faithful in reading her bible and praying for her family.
Surviving are four children, Tommy (Shirley) Ard, Carolyn A. Gainey, Grace A. Streett, all of Darlington, Allen (Shelby) Ard of Florence, grandchildren: Aaron Ard, Argent (Brian) Weatherford, Jamey Ard, Jeff Ard, Karla (Andy) Ard, Lance Gainey, Scott (Kylie) Gainey, Brandi Anderson, Tara (Jon) Jeffords, Tiffany (Curry) Belk, Taylor Ard and Dale (Amanda) Dubose; and many great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving are special daughter-in-law, Janice Ard and former sons-in-law: Toby Gainey and Gene Streett.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jesse Willard Ard Jr., a brother, Andrew Atkinson and daughters-in-law, Martha Ard and Carol Ard.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Belk Funeral Home and other times at her home, 416 Doneraile Street.
Memorials may be made to Free Will Baptist Bible Church, 203 Liberty Street, Darlington, SC 29532.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home – Charlottesville, Va. – Gene O’ Neal, 87, of Charlottesville, VA passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA.
Born October 12, 1929 in Darlington County, SC, he was the son of the late Ervin Axum and Addie O’Neal.
Gene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include his children, Gloria Faye O’Neal and Deborah Davis and husband, Phil; grandchildren, Jason Roberts and wife, Laura, Sean Roberts and wife, Stephanie, Erin Webb Scadden and husband, Jayson, Justin Paschall and Leah Davis; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Kathleen, Ethan, Colin, Gavin and Madelyn; great-great grandchild, Jane Reynolds.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro, VA.
The family received friends one hour prior to the graveside service at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Belk Funeral Home – Mary A. Amerson, age 79, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017. A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 15th in Lamar Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born June 22, 1937, Mary is the daughter of the late Woodrow Amerson and Marie Windham Amerson. She retired from James Rivers (Dixie Cup) in Darlington. Mary was a member of the Eastern Star and Lamar First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Raymond “Van” L. (Jeanie) Amerson, Mackey (Christy) Amerson, both of Lamar, Winston (Tonya) Melton of Hartsville, Janice (Ronnie) Melton of Oates, and Natalie (Danny) Welch of Lamar; five grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Gwen Carroway of Lamar, and Carolyn (Jakie) Calcutt of Pamplico; her brothers, William (Nellie) Amerson, Tommy (Leona) Amerson, and Billy Ray (Paula) Amerson; her sisters-in-law, Diane Amerson, Monika Amerson, and her special nephew, Durby Amerson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin “Jolly” Amerson; her son, Ron Amerson; her brothers, C.W., Kenny, and Albert “Sam” Amerson.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 14th in the Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice Foundation, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551; or to Lamar First Baptist Church, PO Box 431, Lamar, SC 29069.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Beach Funeral Home – Richard Charles Nault, 89, of Little River, SC and Melbourne, FL, died surrounded by his family on February 13.
Born in Lawrence, MA, Dick enlisted in the Merchant Marines at the age of 15, beginning a distinguished military career of 49 years that included time served in the Air Force, Air National Guard, and the Coastguard Auxiliary. Dick’s service spanned World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, and he was recently recognized as an Honor Flight veteran of World War II. His squadron captured his career best when they wrote, “Chief, there will never be another like you.”
Those that know him as Dick, Dad, Papa, or Grampy respected his service to his country, but they respected him as a good man even more. He believed “life was good” and taught his loved ones to believe it too. He saw the world as a glass half full, he defined True Grit, he didn’t hold grudges, and led by example. He loved a day on the boat, a cold beer, time with this family, working a jig-saw puzzle, Friday nights at the VFW, and watching the Sox and Pats.
Dick was preceded in life by Claire Brennen Nault and his son Thomas Nault.
He is remembered with love by his wife of nearly 20 years, Ruth Purvis Nault of Darlington, SC., his children, Debra, Rick, Bruce (Janet) and AnnMarie (Brad), many grand, great grand, and great -great grandchildren, his three brothers and their families, his step-children and their families, and many cousins and close friends.
For service, reception, and donation information, please visit Richard's Memorial page at www.BeachFuneralHome.com.
Belk Funeral Home – Allen W. Edwards, age 66, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved Lisa at 12:15 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017. Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Monday, February 20th at First Free Will Baptist Church, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. There was also a time of fellowship following the burial in the church Fellowship Hall.
Born May 4, 1950, Allen is the son of the late James A. Edwards and Roberta Watford Edwards. He worked as an electrician and truck driver; and retired from A.O. Smith. Being a very talented artist, he loved doing leatherwork and painting pictures; he also enjoyed drag racing, old cars, growing things, and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of First Original Free Will Baptist Church, and received Christ in his heart on Valentine’s Night.
Surviving are his daughter, Tonja (Allen) McRae; his grandchildren, Dustin (Jordan) Edwards, Brittany Carnell, and Tiffany Carnell; his great-grandchildren, Ansley Edwards and Cassie Edwards; his sister, Carolyn Isgett; his niece, Melody Dixon; one great-niece, two great-nephews, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Iseman Edwards.
The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, February 18th at Belk Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 231 Syracuse St, Darlington, SC 29532.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home – Hazel L. “H.L.” Campbell 70, of Eustis passed away on February 9, 2017. He was born in Darlington, South Carolina and moved here in 1981. He attended Lake Eustis Christian Church. H.L. was a driver in the trucking industry and is survived by his wife; Jean Kirk Campbell, children; Anthony Lee (Lori) Campbell of Mount Dora, Amy Markham and Lenny Purvee both of Eustis, his brother; Ricky Campbell and sister, Thelma Parnell both of Darlington, South Carolina, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Please send memorial contributions to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778. Interment will be at a later date. You may leave a memory or condolence at HamlinHilbish.com. Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors, 326 E. Orange Avenue, Eustis. 352-357-4193
Belk Funeral Home – Henry ‘Hank’ Albert White, age 93 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 23rd at Abundant Life Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Born January 3, 1924 in Warrior, Alabama, Hank is the son of the late Noah Grady White and Mattie White. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired after 21 years of service. Hank also worked and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration; and then worked for a real estate company for a number of years. He was a member of Abundant Life Church in Florence.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria D. White of Florence; his children, Stanley A. (Barbara) White of Manning, Phillip Matthew White of Hopkins, Robin Lee Christian of Garden City; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn G. White; his daughter, Kathy Myers; and his son, Gregory White.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.