Week of January 18, 2016

Jerry Dean Windham, age 79 passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 12th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Burial followed in Berea Cemetery in Oates, SC.
Born July 12, 1937, Dean was the son of the late Fred Windham and Nannie Rogers Windham. He worked for Perfection Gear, and then for Sonoco until his retirement. He enjoyed sporting activities, especially football, and he enjoyed working on old cars. Dean was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will never be forgotten.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Melton Windham; his daughter, Lisa Ray, both of Darlington; his granddaughter, Lauren Ray Smith; his great-grandson, Bryson Smith, who was Dean’s little buddy; and his brother, Dale (Barbara) Windham of Darlington.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ladeana “Dena” Windham, and his brothers, Darold Windham and Danny Windham.
The family receiveed friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 11th at Belk Funeral Home.
Vendetta Jeanne Strickland Chapman, age 68, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017. Funeral services were held 4 p.m. Thursday, January 12th at Temple Free Will Baptist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born December 29, 1948, Vendetta is the daughter of the late Eugene Strickland and Jeanette Pope Strickland Ruthven. She worked for Page Fencing in Darlington for 21 years. Before her health declined, she enjoyed going to southern gospel concerts and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Temple Free Will Baptist Church in Darlington.
Surviving are her husband, Donnie Chapman; her children, Tracy (Kim) Chapman of Easley, Tim (Pam) Chapman of Louden, TN, and Angel (Todd) Rollins of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Logan, Koby, Noah, Christian, Trent, Jack, and Luke. She is also survived by her sister, Loretta (Gary) Boggs, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Randall Strickland and Harold Strickland; her sisters, Geraldine Amerson and Annie Bell Stokes Fisher.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 11th at Belk Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to W.A.C. Missions in care of Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 1660 N Governor Williams Hwy, Darlington, SC 29540.
Gladys Tedder Beckham, age 90, died Tuesday January 10, 2017 at the McLeod Hospice House. A Memorial service was held in the chapel of Belk Funeral Home at 3:00 on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The family received friends following the memorial service.
Born in Darlington, she was the last surviving child of the late William Thomas Tedder and the late May Belle Andrews Tedder. Gladys worked as deputy treasurer for the Darlington County Treasurers office until her retirement. Mrs. Beckham enjoyed being outdoors, especially to work in her yards. Gladys was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sons, Mike (Gayle) Beckham and Ted Beckham, all of Darlington; a granddaughter, Ashton Beckham, and her former daughter-in-law, Vera Beckham. Also surviving are her special friends, Miriam Warren, Courtney Boan, Rhonda DuBose, Darlene Tidwell, Tonya Atkinson and Elizabeth Sivula, and her step-grandchildren; Donnie and Sonja Wenteler, Christina, Emily, and Jenafer Wenteler.
She was preceded in death her husband, Paul H. Beckham, a son, Melvin Beckham and all her siblings: Stanford, Howard, Cole and Foster Tedder, Bonnie Polson and Odelia T. Moulton.
The family expresses their gratitude to all the staff at McLeod Hospice House for their care and support.
Memorials may be made to the Darlington Humane Society Rescue Fund, PO Box 503, Darlington, SC 29540 or McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501-0551. (www.mcleodfoundation.org)
Cynthia “Cindy” Wood Register, age 47, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017. Funeral services were held 3p.m. Sunday, January 15th at Flat Creek Pentecostal Church; burial followed at Flat Creek Pentecostal Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born February 24, 1969, Cindy is the daughter of the late Charles Kenneth Wood and Pearline Rowell Wood. She enjoyed going to the beach, reading, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Cindy was a member of Flat Creek Pentecostal Church.
Surviving are her husband, Otis Register; her daughter, Ashley (Jordie) Bryant, both of Darlington; her son, Keith (Melissa) Altman of Hartsville; her grandchildren, Ava, Jerzi, and Korbin Bryant. Also surviving are her sister, Joann Sturkie of Darlington; her brothers, Ronnie (Hilda) Wood and Randy Wood, both of Timmonsville.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, O’Neal “Bubba” Wood, and Jerry Wood.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, January 14th at Belk Funeral Home.
Donnie H. Arrants, age 79, passed away January 15, 2017. Funeral were held 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 17th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Born September 21, 1937 in Lee County, Donnie was the son of the late Joel H. Arrants and the late Mable Smith Arrants. He worked as a truck driver for many years; he enjoyed listening to southern gospel music, singing, playing his guitar, fishing, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving are his step-daughter, Barbara Windham; his grandchildren, Brenda (Mike) Lee, Tammy (Danny) Dubose, and Windy Windham, all of Darlington; a number of great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Joel “Buck” (Bobbie) Arrants, Henry A. (Iris) Arrants, and Gerald W. (Cherlyn) Arrants; and his adopted son, Tommy (Pam) Rabb of Darlington.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Nettie Moody Arrants; his son, Donnie W. Arrants; his step-daughter, Faye Windham; and his sister, Joy E. Wilson.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 16th at Belk Funeral Home.
