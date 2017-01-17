Week of January 18, 2016

Jerry Dean Windham

Jerry Dean Windham, age 79 passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 12th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Burial followed in Berea Cemetery in Oates, SC.

Born July 12, 1937, Dean was the son of the late Fred Windham and Nannie Rogers Windham. He worked for Perfection Gear, and then for Sonoco until his retirement. He enjoyed sporting activities, especially football, and he enjoyed working on old cars. Dean was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will never be forgotten.

Surviving are his wife, Doris Melton Windham; his daughter, Lisa Ray, both of Darlington; his granddaughter, Lauren Ray Smith; his great-grandson, Bryson Smith, who was Dean’s little buddy; and his brother, Dale (Barbara) Windham of Darlington.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ladeana “Dena” Windham, and his brothers, Darold Windham and Danny Windham.

The family receiveed friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 11th at Belk Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

