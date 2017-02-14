Wesley United Methodist Church offers Financial Peace Course

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace Study will be offered starting on Feb. 12 at the All Saints Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 145 E. College Avenue in Hartsville. Ninety-minute classes will be held at 5 p.m. each Sunday for nine weeks.

Elementary through high school activities and supper will be offered through the children’s and youth program. Nursery will be

provided if needed. Register online at www.daveramsey.com/fpu/classes/1034583

If you are unable to register online, please call the Wesley Church office at 832-332-1196.

The cost is about $100 per family and includes all books and materials needed to learn how to effectively manage your money. Topics include Super Saving, Cash Flow Planning, Dumping Debt, the Role of Insurance, Retirement and College Planning, Real Estate and Mortgage and more.