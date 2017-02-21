What is that black smudge?

By Hunter C. Jordan

On March 1st people will be asking one another, “What is that black smudge on your forehead?” The person with the smudge will try and give a short explanation only making everyone more confused. So what is the smudge, and what is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is the start of the Christian Church’s season of Lent. Ashes have been used ceremonially all the way back into the Old Testament when, during a season of mourning and repentance, one would cover themselves with sackcloth and ashes. This was an outward and visible sign of what was going on inside of the person.

Lent is a season in the Church when people slow down to reflect on their brokenness, seek forgiveness and love in the death of Jesus on the cross, and find hope in the power of His Resurrection for the dead on Easter morning.

On Ash Wednesday, Christians around the world will worship and be reminded that they are but dust and to dust they shall return. Upon the foreheads of those worshiping, the sign of the cross will be imposed with ashes, leaving that black smudge. The black smudge for Christians is an outward and visible sign of the inward repentance and mourning over sin that takes place during the season of lent.

If you are interested in attending an Ash Wednesday Service you are invited to join St. Matthew’s Church for one of there service that day, without music at noon or with music at 6:00 p.m. Please contact the church’s office if you have any questions 843-393-4112.

Hunter C. Jordan is the Rector at St. Matthew’s Church in Darlington, SC