Where is it Darlington County – Dec. 28, 2016

The photo from last week was of one of the historical markers inset in the sidewalk at the corner of Carolina Avenue and 5th Street in the center of Hartsville, at the location of Centennial Park.

The reader that guessed correctly was: Brian Gandy, Director of the Darlington County Historical Commission. Two folks had a great guess of the site of the Darlington Hardees; James Powers and Lucy Williams both thought it was that location, since a Masonic Temple once stood in that very spot.

Our apologies to Frances Isaac for leaving her name off on a previous guess, she is a sharp eye in the county and we appreciate her guess!

Do you know where this photo was taken? Please let us know by sending your guesses to: editor@newsandpress.net or call 843-393-3811. Good luck!