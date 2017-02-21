Who is it in Darlington County

After a record week of guesses when we ran the picture of the old Cindy’s Restaurant in Hartsville, last week’s picture seemed to stump readers. We got one call with a guess but it was incorrect. The photo from last week was of Gran’s Snack Shop. The shop is located on Bobo Newsome Highway near the Chesterfield and Darlington County lines.

This week we are starting something new. It will not completely replace Where is it in Darlington County but we wanted to give our readers a new challenge. Today you will find a picture of a person from Darlington County’s past. We welcome calls and emails from readers if they can identify this person.

Hints: This gentleman entered the Confederate service as a sergeant in Company F, Eighth South Carolina Volunteers.

Years later he assisted in organizing the Darlington Manufacturing Company.

Do you know who this person it? Please let us know by sending your guesses to: editor@newsandpress.net or call 843-393-3811. Good luck!