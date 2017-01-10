Winter Reading Program Returns at Darlington County Libraries

The Darlington County Library System’s second annual “Cozy Up to a Good Book” winter reading program started this month and will run through February. As always, the library offers a variety of free reading, listening, and viewing experiences for all ages during the winter. This year, they encourage patrons to curl up with a good story found at one of their four locations, Darlington, Hartsville, Lamar, or Society Hill or the “digital branch” (www.darlington-lib.org). When they do, patrons will have a chance to win prizes from the library by playing ‘Book Bingo’.

‘Book Bingo’ works like regular bingo: you have to get four or five blocks in a row. Patrons have a choice of the type of book they can read or listen to as an audio book to fill the blocks. To encourage readers of all ages, there are bingo cards suitable for every age group: birth through six years old, seven to twelve year olds, teens, and adults. Prizes vary by location.

Darlington Branch: A free book and a prize from the “prize bucket.” A drawing will be held at the end of the program for a library bag full of goodies.

Hartsville Branch: A free book and two free tickets to a Coker College athletic event, ticket to the library’s indoor miniature golf course in February, and a grand prize drawing for a $25 gift card from Burry Book Store and a library book bag.

Lamar and Society Hill Branches: A free book or a gift from the grab bag. A drawing will be held at the end of the program for a $25 gift card.

The winter reading program prizes and activities are made possible by the Friends of each branch library.

During the “Cozy Up to a Good Book” winter reading program, there will be some special additions to regular story times, family movies, teen activities, books clubs, and the“Paws to Read” program. Check the local branch’s schedule of events by going to www.darlington-lib.org.

For more information, call or visit the library’s branches or visit our website at darlington-lib.org.