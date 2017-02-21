Women in Philanthropy annual membership meeting to be held Feb. 23

Women in Philanthropy, a giving circle at Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, will hold its annual membership meeting at noon on Thursday, February 23 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, Stukes Meeting Room.

Mary Dunbar, Executive Director of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, will be speaking on how women impact philanthropy. The annual membership meeting serves to inspire women about philanthropy through fellowship. The event is open to the public. A light lunch will be served.

Mary Dunbar joined the Marion County Healthcare Foundation as its second Executive Director in February 2015. Previously, she was the founding Executive Director of the Pokagon Fund, a private foundation in New Buffalo, Michigan where she was responsible for the distribution of over $19.4 million to worthy nonprofits and municipalities.

Membership in Women in Philanthropy (WIP) is open to anyone who cares about the quality of life in the Pee Dee. The giving circle was founded by Eastern Carolina Community Foundation in 2009 to bring about change through the power of small grants made annually to programs and organizations throughout the seven county region. Members of WIP believe that by combining both enthusiasm and financial resources, they can best address the Pee Dee’s high-priority issues collectively and strategically, and bring change through the power of small grants.

Their annual grant program has awarded $342,000 over the last eight years, funding more than 30 nonprofit organizations throughout the Pee Dee. This past year, $45,000 in grants was given to Mercy Medicine, SNAC, Lighthouse Ministries, Marion County Habitat for Humanity, Hemingway’s Caring and Sharing, Foster Care Clothing Closet, Family Promise, The Naomi Project, and Mercy in Me Free Medical Clinic.

“This dynamic group of women is really making a difference in the Pee Dee, and all the members agree it is the best money we have ever given away,” said WIP chair, Pastor Mary Finklea of Cross and Crown Lutheran Church. “The impact that diverse women in our community – professional women, stay-at-home moms and women from a broad range of ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds – have on philanthropy is amazing. When we work together we can make an even greater impact so please join us.”

For more information about Women in Philanthropy, come to the membership luncheon on February 23 or visit http://www.easterncarolinacf.org/news/women-in-philanthropy/