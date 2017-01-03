Year in Review: Two members of the Greatest Generation: David Allen and Flynn Menius

The monthly meetings of the Hartsville’s American Legion Post #53 have slowly been growing in participation once again, thanks to the efforts of Post Commander Phil Whittle.

The Post sits on Prestwood Lake, on the “Sonoco” side of the bridge, just at the turn at the traffic light. The meeting room is likened to a museum, with photographs of all the former commanders lining two walls.

The two eldest members of the Post are David Allen, age 92, a Darlington native who later moved to Hartsville, and Flynn Menius, age 93.

David Allen was a recent graduate of Presbyterian College when he was called into service. He arrived as a buck sergeant, part of a group of 400 young men that were sent to replace the troops lost in the Battle of the Bulge. Allen was quickly promoted to an assistant squad leader; while pursuing German soldiers, Allen was struck by shrapnel from an artillery shell, which broke his jaw in three places.

After recovering, he went on to work at Coker Pedigreed Seed Company, and later retired from there.

Amazingly, at the age of 92, Allen still drives, maintains his home, and checks on the National Historic Landmark at Coker Farms on 4th Street – often cutting the grass. He recently lost his beloved wife, Divver, a woman that was loved by many people in the community – including this writer.

“I’ve lived a fortunate life,” said Allen. “God is good.”

Mr. Flynn Menius at 91 can still do a hilarious imitation of the man he and David Allen fought in World War II…the terrible Adolf Hitler. Laying down his cane, Menius snapped to attention, tossed his scarf over his shoulder and began to do a barrage of clipped German phrases.

“Wait, you need this,” said Whittle, handing him a small black comb.

Menius deftly held the comb beneath his nose to mimic the small black mustache Hitler was known for.

Menius, like Allen, entered the war arena as a young man in college; he was attending North Carolina State as a sophomore at the time. He arrived in Europe after the D-day landings, and served as the adjutant of the 3160th Signal Service Battalion, headquartered across the river from Frankfurt.

He went on to retire as an engineer, and served as a volunteer fireman for many years. The meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the Post on Prestwood Lake. All veterans are welcome to attend, and encouraged to join.